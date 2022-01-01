14113 Desperado Run

Welcome! Want a new home without having to wait for it to be built? Then this home is for you. It is situated in the quiet and friendly Kallison Ranch neighborhood and is a short walking distance from the community center and pool! The home offers 4 bedrooms including a guest's suite with its own private bathroom and a large primary suite equipped with a walk-in shower, split vanities, a garden tub, and a large walk-in closet. The open floor plan, high ceilings, and wall-lined windows provide a very sleek and vibrant living space bursting with natural light! Oh, and did I mention there is no carpet in the entire home? Perfect your cooking skills in this gorgeous kitchen with two-toned cabinets, gas cooktop, and built-in appliances. Enjoy your weekends in your backyard under your large covered patio and when Monday comes by, step into your private office and enjoy working from the comfort of your own home. This home has so many features that you won't find in a plain new build, enjoy your tour today!