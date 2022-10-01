error_7007
🌻donation resources🌻 🌻fundraisers🌻 🌻wishlist🌻
Equal Justice Initiative
Donations will go toward prison-reform efforts to stop excessive punishment, mass incarceration, and the creation of new prisons
Mutual Aid Hub
Donations will go toward rebuilding businesses and other parts of Black communities where protests have occurred or COVID has hit.
The Bail Project
Donations will go toward paying bail or bonds to release protesters jailed in states with bail or bond systems.
#TheyCantBurnUsAll
#TheyCantBurnUsAll is a movement to activate all Asians and allies to stand up and fight back against hate crimes and racism.