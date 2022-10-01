Esther S

The beginning of 2022 thankfully started with God sending a friend to stop me in my tracks. The end result? ...Putting all the things I was involved with on the table, and then taking time to consider what was of His intention and what was not. He was getting my attention, and many items need to be taken off the table. Although it was very uncomfortable for me to let go of my ideas of how I would like things to happen this year, another surprise from left field flew in and it was a curve ball! I am making plans to move back to Asia!!! 🐼 In stopping myself from the speed train of checking things off my To-Do list (which I took the liberty to interpret how God wanted me to proceed, my way), God graciously and mercifully stopped me in my tracks and allowed me to see that I needed to just be, and make intentional decisions heard from Him ...AND allow Him to direct (let Him be) to reveal what He wanted (the way He wanted to communicate to me). It came with sudden and mixed emotions of excitement to go, sadness to leave, and the lists of things that would need to happen in order for me to go! Multiple reminders were to slow-down keep in prayer and proceed with caution & obedience and also see what would happen in obedience! Amazingly, doors keep opening and some doors shut. Each step I am checking my heart, my stride, and (I confess) my pocketbook. SO, as you can imagine, making plans to move overseas can cost "up the Wazoo". 🚀 If you want to add fuel to this rocket ship that is about to launch, check out the links below.