My characters in World of Warcraft! (Hydraxis-US)
Skya
Tauren Resto Druid (Main)
Nokturnal
Orc Beast Master Hunter
Rainae
Troll Resto Shaman
Okkult
Mag’har Orc Blood Death Knight
Angelina
Blood Elf Holy Paladin
Morgues
Blood Elf Vengeance Demon Hunter
Annthrax
Undead Outlaw Rogue
Angelinae
Nightborne Holy Priest
Fearyn
Undead Destruction Warlock
Kotah
Highmountain Tauren Fury Warrior
