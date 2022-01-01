Evan Greer bio

Since the age of 2 Evan Greer has made music his focus. It began when his father bought a drum set from his band mate Richard Morita. Evan never put the sticks down and with 28 years of experience, including 16 years of professional experience, he has established a name for himself as one of the most sought after drummers to elevate music of any style. He has performed and recorded with Grammy winning and nominated artists such as Aloe Blacc, Quetzal, Rocky Dawuni, Kanye West, and Keb Mo. Currently Evan lives and works in Los Angeles where he records, teaches, performs and composes music.