Major Event Goals- MEG

MEG is a pop-up entertaining solution providing opulent refreshment stations complete with a 5ft zen waterfall, seating area, themed decor, and dazzling led lights. This could work well for professional settings and all types of private special occasions. MEG will also include light tidy and service with all bookings. Our aim is to offer an opulent, artisan, all-inclusive, entertaining solution at an outstanding value. Our selection of themes is constantly developing, reach out for a visit to our studio or check us out on instagram to see our latest progress. Texting is best to schedule a showing. Ryan Owens @ 615.438.9833