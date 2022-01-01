THE RIDE NYC

Book now as seats are popular and limited! Now in our 10th magical season, THE RIDE takes a holiday twist for a limited time to celebrate the wonder of the holiday season in New York City! With original seasonal music, videos and hilarious hosts supporting dazzling holiday performances, this 4.2-mile journey through New York City is the BEST way to take in the Holiday Sights, all while being entertained by our amazing cast of performers. Your twenty-first century sleigh ride begins aboard The Ride’s patented, 1.5 million dollar traveling theater with technology galore, floor-to-ceiling glass windows and side facing VIP seating, making the streets of New York one giant stage! THE RIDE: HOLIDAY EDITION is the perfect gift for you, family, and friends to open together. So sit back, enjoy the show, and experience the magic of the Holidays while the city is dressed up for its favorite season!