Exploring History Together

Exploring old cemeteries, abandoned structures, and ancient ruins... all of this has been a passion of mine since I was a kid. As these old places crumble and sink into the earth, I'd like to do whatever I can to help these long-gone people and places be remembered. Once upon a time, they were somebody's mom, dad, wife, or husband - as well as the places they lived and worked. If you have family buried in the Northern Virginia area, I'd be happy to go find them on video for you. So hit me up! Let's go Exploring History Together!