Feet on the Ground
Feet on the Ground is a not-for-profit organization that aims to forward the use of holistic interventions for post-traumatic resilience and growth.
4 week self-care series
This year has tested us all to our limits. Join us Tuesdays for the last month of 2020 and learn more about the impact of stress and trauma on the brain, body and our day-to-day experiences as well as explore practical embodied practices that promote your inner resilience. Practices will include myofascial release, breath, mindfulness, movement, that is informed by research and science on ways to support one cope with uncomfortable emotions, cultivate resilience, and feel at home in one's body and mind.
FREE Recorded Workshop Neurobiology of Inner Peace
Workshop for PlusPeace: key concepts in neurobiology, stress and trauma, including an understanding of how important personal awareness of our own histories, experiences and implicit bias, as well as self-care is to be successful in supporting your work in the world. Learn key fundamentals of resilience based on neuroscience, mental health and somatic education.
Resmaa Menakem Notice the Rage Notice the Silence
The best laws and diversity training have not gotten us anywhere near where we want to go. Therapist and trauma specialist Resmaa Menakem is working with old wisdom and very new science about our bodies and nervous systems, and all we condense into the word “race.” Krista sat down with him in Minneapolis, where they both live and work, before the pandemic lockdown began. In this heartbreaking moment, after the killing of George Floyd and the history it carries, Resmaa Menakem’s practices offer us the beginning to change at a cellular level.