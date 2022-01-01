clayton blaha
code-switching
Audius
I'm Head of Partnerships at Audius, the world's fastest growing music streaming platform, artist-owned and always free
Matt Maeson
I manage Matt Maeson, the singer-songwriter from Virginia responsible for 2 gold singles and 1B+ streams worldwide to date
Tolago Hard Seltzer
I'm an investor and Advisor at Tolago, the better-for-you hard seltzer made of natural ingredients and created by a collective of musicians, artists, skateboarders, and surfers
Cove
I'm an Advisor at Cove, the company responsible for the world's first 100% biodegradable bottle of water