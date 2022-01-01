Flat Tired Band

‘Flat Tired’ is an American Music cover band out of Dayton, Nevada. With an energetic heavy hitting sound, we provide dynamic three part harmonies & perform some of radio’s most recognizable hits. Our songbook features Classic: Rock, Ballads, Rockabilly, Southern Rock, Country & select Bluegrass solos. Our performances provide informative dialogue, engaging showmanship and interaction with your audience. We present ourselves in a reliable and professional manner, both in appearance and conduct. Flat Tired is a ‘no drama’ group for a vendor & event planner... and....trust us, while performing, we are ‘anything but’ Flat Tired. We Rock!