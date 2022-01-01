Flat Tired Band
Flat Tired Band's Avatar

Flat Tired Band

‘Flat Tired’ is an American Music cover band out of Dayton, Nevada. With an energetic heavy hitting sound, we provide dynamic three part harmonies & perform some of radio’s most recognizable hits. Our songbook features Classic: Rock, Ballads, Rockabilly, Southern Rock, Country & select Bluegrass solos. Our performances provide informative dialogue, engaging showmanship and interaction with your audience. We present ourselves in a reliable and professional manner, both in appearance and conduct. Flat Tired is a ‘no drama’ group for a vendor & event planner... and....trust us, while performing, we are ‘anything but’ Flat Tired. We Rock!