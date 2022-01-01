Would you like to learn more?
Find out more about each project and the work they are doing here:
Kaua'i Community Science Center
A science center showcasing science and technology driven by student interests, supported by professionals and shared with the community.
Kaua'i Forest Bird Recovery Project
The Kaua‘i Forest Bird Recovery Project aims to promote knowledge, appreciation, and conservation of Kaua‘i’s native forest birds. We focus on one threatened (I’iwi) and three federally endangered species (Puaiohi, ‘Akikiki, and ‘Akeke’e) , with the goal of facilitating recovery of their populations in the wild.
Kaua'i Invasive Species Committee
The Kauaʻi Invasive Species Committee (KISC) is a voluntary partnership of government, private and non-profit organizations, and concerned individuals working to prevent, control, or eliminate the most threatening invasive plant and animal species in order to preserve Kauaʻi’s native biodiversity and minimize adverse ecological, economic and social impacts.
Kaua`i National Wildlife Refuge Complex
Located on the northern most point of Kaua'i, Kīlauea Point NWR has one of the largest populations of nesting seabirds in the state which makes it the best place for photography and wildlife observation.
Save our Shearwaters
Save Our Shearwaters rehabilitates all native Hawaiian birds and the Hawaiian Hoary Bat.
Archipelago Research and Conservation
ARC offers a full range of ecological consultancy and project management services. We specialize in seabird colony creation, management and monitoring, and in helping companies assess and reduce bird collisions around infrastructure. We are conservation focused and science based. We work primarily on endangered seabirds and wetlands, but have expertise in a broad range of other species and habitats.
Kaua'i Maker Space
Our goal at the Kauai Makerspace is to create a community workspace that fosters creative technological exploration, education, and invention. The makerspace is where tools and knowledge are shared, lowering the costs to building, prototyping and creating. With a facility of conducive of productivity and education, we can encourage and support the sharing of knowledge within our community by making advanced tools and equipment accessible to all.