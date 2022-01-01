Nyalisa
Justice for SeMarion Humphrey
As of today there has been no action taken against the kids that have been bullying SeMarion Humphrey in the plano independent school district.
End hate crimes against Asian Americans
This petition is aimed towards bringing awareness and ending the violent and racial attacks towards the Asian community.
Justice for Elijah McClain
The sheer lack of respect for human life makes them a danger to the public and they should not be police officers.
Justice for Christopher Kapessa
Christopher Kapessa was a young black 13-year-old child who died on 1st July 2019 after being pushed into the river in front of many of his peers.
Justice for Nhlanhla Dlamini
Nhlanhla Dlamini, a then-21-year-old Black man, was shot in the back with a 3 ¼ inch nail by a co-worker at PQ Properties Ltd.