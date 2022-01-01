Free Hearts Leadership Development Training
Welcome to Free Hearts Leadership Development. You're already a leader & we are excited to continue to develop each other's leadership. The training will continue to evolve over time. In this training we will dig into the history & global movement of which we are a part.
CREED: Hearts Freed Creed
Hearts Freed Creed was created by Free Hearts Sisters at the Pamper and Policy Retreat in January 2020. This creed outlines our collective values to which we are accountable.
CALENDAR: Movement Timeline
This participatory Movement Timeline was originally created in 2019 and updated in 2020 at the Free Hearts Sisters Retreats. Read and analyze the timeline, and add more important dates or research questions!
COLORING BOOK: Leadership Development
Free Hearts Leadership Development Coloring Book is a fun and relaxing way to dig into the oppression facing our people and resistance in our movement and ask ourselves critical questions.
CURRICULUM: Leadership Development
Free Hearts Leadership Development Curriculum is the heart of the training that consists of a deep dive into the topics in the Leadership Development coloring book and the generation of new themes for our study.