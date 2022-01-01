Fresh Credit by The Jacmel Bainet Group

The Jacmel Bainet Group helps families achieve their financial goals through credit repair services. Founded by Joey Bazile in honor of the family who sacrificed and work so hard before him, the company also honors those who come next by building a firm foundation for generational wealth. Mr. Bazile has experienced the challenges that come from bad credit. He has also enjoyed the freedom and pride that comes from regaining control of these challenges. Now he dedicates his time to helping his community to do the same.