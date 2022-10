Friends of Rengstorff House

Friends of "R" House is a volunteer-run nonprofit partnering with the City of Mountain View to promote the history of Rengstorff House and general knowledge of 19th-century Mountain View. We do this through outreach, educational programs, and events. Follow us on social media for announcements on the museum's reopening this Oct, and for "Rengstorff House Returns," a special series of outdoor tour events happening in September. We hope you'll join us!