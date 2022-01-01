Fuzzy & The Rustbelts

Fuzzy & The Rustbelts are an all American band from Buffalo, New York rooted in the music stylings of country, folk, and rock 'n roll. Most recently, the band has released a new single, The Way You Move, with attached b side titled, Pine Valley Woman. Their previous releases, Harvester Sessions (2021) and That Sweet Song (2019) have seen a significant amount of support through local, national, and international media outlets. Fuzzy & The Rustbelts were the winners of the 2019 106.5 WYRK Taste of Country Riser Competition, the 2021 Band Together Buffalo Shutdown Showcase Top 4 Finalists, and were voted Best Country Band in the All WNY Music Awards. They have shared stages and festivals with national touring artists including Mitchell Tenpenny, Maddie & Tae, Rodney Atkins, Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert, Alison Krauss, Bonnie Raitt, and Willie Nelson. Currently, Fuzzy & The Rustbelts are working on new music for their much anticipated sophomore album - scheduled for release in 2023.