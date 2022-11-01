Melissa Polo
Hey nail lovers! My name is Melissa Polo. I’m an 18 year old self - taught licensed nail tech. I’m very passionate on what i do and i look forward to perfecting my craft with every client that supports my business.
Hey nail lovers! My name is Melissa Polo. I’m an 18 year old self - taught licensed nail tech. I’m very passionate on what i do and i look forward to perfecting my craft with every client that supports my business.
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company