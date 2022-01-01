Gabrielle de Burke (Dragon Spirit Arts)
Yogic & Mindful Movement Artist/Instructor (Yoga, Tai Chi, Qigong & Meditations)
Find Your Flow on Facebook!
Join our Facebook community for live streamed classes, scheduling updates, and monthly flows.
Stay Connected!
Sign up for our email newsletter for updates on classes and events.
What is your favorite flow?
Mobility Flow Yoga
Join us for this virtual standing/chair flow streamed on Apr 14, 2020. Password: [email protected]+8j
Women's Qigong
Join us for this virtual seated/standing flow streamed on Apr 21, 2020. Password: 2a$+9%&9
Radiant Gentle Flow
Join us for this virtual flow streamed on Apr 27, 2020. Password: 8K&[email protected]#$u
Women's Qigong
Join us for this virtual seating/standing flow streamed on Apr 28, 2020. Password: 2M$77+.$
Yin Meditation
Join us for this virtual flow streamed on Apr 30, 2020. Password: [email protected]=n96 Password: 1f=Q3&t2
Women's Qigong
Join us for this virtual seating/standing flow streamed on May 5, 2020. Password: 6E+.+5#j
Mama's-Earth Flow
Join us for this virtual Mama's-Earth Flow Class streamed on May 10, 2020. Password: 3R=d$^+E