David Christ

The vision for the Apocalypse is to create a menagerie of genius to travel the world bringing healing of the mind, body, and soul. Spending most of his life behind the scenes he decided to step forth because he grew tired of "people just not doing it right". David wears many hats. He is the creator of GameFlow Religion 2.0. All spiritual and religious practices have been simplified and gamified. He ministers and is building a church as well. The last church the world will ever need. Love's Beloved Garden.