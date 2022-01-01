Generous Village Foundation

Who are we? Together, Kathya and Leodes started the foundation to help people in underserved communities have the resources and access they need to help them in their life endeavors. It has always been their goal to help & uplift others, and they have made a commitment to lead with their hearts to add value to the world. They hope to support individuals in need & hope to set an example to future young leaders of the impact they can have by showing more generosity to others.