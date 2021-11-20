Greg And Tara’s Wedding!
We’re getting married in Mexico! Please fill out our RSVP form to let us know you will be joining us on our special day in paradise!
Please click here to RSVP!
This will act as your RSVP to Mexico for our Wedding on 11/20/21! If you plan to join us in Manhattan, KS for the reception on 11/27/21, please also click on the other flowcode image located on the back of the Wedding Invitation. IF you DO NOT plan to attend the wedding in Mexico, please DO NOT SUBMIT YOUR INFORMATION here.