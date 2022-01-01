Regina T Willis

As a Marriage Family and Counseling Therapist, with over 5 years of experience in counseling, over 15 years in the Nonprofit sector working with children and young adults, and over 3 years as a Transition Counselor. My focus to help all individuals with any counseling concerns. Working with The military transition process, they implement individualized transitional plans, with assisting service members with post retirement/separation concerns. My primary focus is to cultivate a stimulating and a supportive environment to allow the clients to reach their fullest potential. To help individuals mental health overall, as well as understanding the transitional process, through life changes, for them and their families, and to provide the necessary resources.