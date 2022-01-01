giulliano

Massimo Giulliano Cretu, professionally known as giulliano, has been showing people the unbeatable evil we all live with everyday. As giulliano said, “I believe my music can ease the evil inside us by telling a story of living and leaving evil. I want people who believe that they can’t overcome the evil in this world to feel otherwise; as if our evilness is just a figment of our imagination we can control”. —————————————————— Some of my biggest inspirations are legends like Kerli, Poppy, Allie X, Max Lawrence, Rina Sawayama , Miley Cyrus, and Lewis Blissett. These artists are most definitely the artists I listen to the most. I get the most inspired when listening to the mystery and story telling of artists; these artists in particular. The Awakening is coming... Now enter — The Opening of Life