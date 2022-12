Cjay

Hi my name is Cjay I’m doing this fundraiser for my father Dwight suffering from an Acute Ischemia ,left MCA Stroke and respiratory failure it’s been hard for us as his son seeing him struggling has been painful . We Need Help to clear off his preexisting bills. At times I feel so overwhelmed with paying all of our bills by myself Any support I really appreciate it so he don’t have to worry about anything and focus on getting better.