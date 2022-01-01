Gritt Gritt

Go Deep," paints a picture of establishment-standing tall owing the ground you walk on. There is an air of urban royalty about go Deep," GRITT GRITT is king- be prepared to neal if he show his rings. The pounding 808 beat pumps out a solid deep thump throughout the track providing a strong performance. The cohesive blend of rapping style perfectly, and the rapper performances stand out as developed, individual personalitie. If you're looking for a track with attitude and strength, do not pass up GRITT GRITT 's latest release "go DEEP"