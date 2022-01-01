Governor Wentworth Arts
A non-profit educational arts organization whose purpose is to support artists and stimulate the arts locally in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
Chalk Art with Katie Runde
at the Wright Museum upper parking lot Fun for all ages, see the artist at work and create your own chalk art! Featuring Peaks Food Truck. FREE August 26, 10am-4pm
Fearless Watercolor with Peter Ferber
at the Wolfeboro Town Hall Join master painter, Peter Ferber, to explore a unique watercolor technique. $50 for GWAC members, $65 for non-members September 17, 10am-4pm
YardArt: Frolic in the Fall
throughout the Governor Wentworth School District Create your own YardArt and be a part of this regional exhibition! October 1 - 31