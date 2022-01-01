gp philly | passion week
Traditionally, Passion Week is a special time in the Christian calendar when Christians around the world observe the "passion," or suffering, of Jesus Christ in his final week before dying on the cross. Here are some events and resources at our church to help us appreciate the Gospel more deeply this Passion Week.
EVENTS
PASSION OF THE CHRIST | APR 11 @ 7PM | INN AT PENN
Join us as we watch and reflect over "The Passion of the Christ", a film depicting the crucifixion of Jesus.
PASSION ZONE | APR 13 - APR 15 | LEFT BANK
We are opening up one of the lounges in The Left Bank to be a space for Passion Week reading and reflection. Contact a mentor if you're interested in signing up for a slot!
GOOD FRIDAY | APR 15 @ 6:30PM | INN AT PENN
A special service to reflect on the cross through art, scripture, music, and taking communion.
EASTER SERVICE | APR 17 @ 1PM | INN AT PENN
Join our celebration of the incredible HOPE we have today because Jesus rose from the dead on Easter!
RESOURCES
THE PASSION EXPERIENCE
An interactive, immersive experience designed to help you meditate on the events of Jesus’ final week.