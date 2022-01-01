Katherinn De Camillis

Helping women who are in and out of abusive relationships by helping them to break free, heal and rise from life after abuse. Through Gods grace by surrendering and accepting Him into their hearts as their Lord, Father, Savior, Protector, Healer and Provider. Leading them towards self love, acceptance and the renewal of their mind, body and spirt through life skills, action taking and becoming their own best friend, so they can see how capable they are to turn their life around as an all around woman of God and maintain it.