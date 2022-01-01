Cindy Rynning
Lover of wine to swirl, sip and savor with friends, food, & travel. WSET L3 certified, freelance writer, and Chicago founder of award winning wine blog, Grape Experiences & YouTube channel, CrushOnThis.
