Grecia Valencia

Hello beautiful people! I’m Grecia Valencia, and if you’ve come across this I am so excited that you’re interested in working with me + manifesting the life of your dreams. ღ When this opportunity fell into my lap there was NO possible way I could say no. I knew immediately that my purpose was to change the lives of not only mine, but many others as well whether that is with confidence or lifestyle. Before this business, I was a lost girl trying to make the best of what I could. College was never in my plans and I was living paycheck to paycheck — I felt miserable. I always dreamed of working from the comfort of my own home and on my own terms, but I didn’t know how to get started nor go about it. One day, I was messaged by a mutual from IG who told me all about the business that she was a part of. I knew it was a sign from the universe — I knew I had to run with it and never look back. Little did I know how abundantly my life was going to change. I began to see the endless opportunities that this business held for me & could hold for so many other people afraid to dream bigger. My intuition lead me to quit my 9-5 and make this my full time job 6 months after joining. Being able to work 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 from wherever and whenever on your own time is a dream come true that I am forever grateful. It has given me the opportunity to truly create the life I’ve always wanted for myself. I joined because I wanted overall FREEDOM. Financial freedom, freedom to travel, friendships, opportunities, and all around life improvements. And this business has given me the ability to do just THAT and MORE! I’m overwhelmed with excitement, bliss, growth, confidence, and beautiful inspiring men + women who support one another every single day. My mission is to teach those who want 𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐄 in life, how to live a life full of abundance, freedom, and pure happiness through networking and the power of social media. This is SO much more than what you see on the surface, and we are only just getting started. So ask yourself these questions: 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐂𝐎𝐀𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄? 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋 𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐃? 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐓𝐎 𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄? 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐘 𝐓𝐎 𝐇𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐋𝐄 & 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐋𝐈𝐅𝐄? 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍-𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐃?! Now, if you answered yes, then YOU ARE going to THRIVE with me ↴