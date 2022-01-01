Greenhouse Reptiles

We have over 10 years of reptile experience from wild to domesticated. We own frogs, snakes (ranging from 6in-7foot), leopard geckos, bearded dragons, salamanders, toads, and fish. On top of caring for multiple reptiles/ amphibians, we also have extra tanks, lights, hides, and so on, for our new coming rescue babies. With us we care deeply for your reptiles. This isn’t the type of reptile rescue where we are in it for the money. We will love them unconditionally and spoil them senseless.