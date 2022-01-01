Global Racing League

Welcome to the Global Racing League GRL. (You should just say GRL it sounds better) Anyways this is a racing league, obviously. We plan on trying to run multiple series in the future. We want to be the best we can be and are excepting no matter Age, Religion, Or nationality. This is an online racing organization on xbox and planning on spreading to more avenues in the future, Come race with us!!!!We are always trying to expand our league to newer and brighter heights. Come race with us!!! Join our discord for more info!!!