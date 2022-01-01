StayHealthGuilfordCollege

The StayHealthy Ambassador program is a collaborative effort between GBSA and Health and Safety Task Force that will feature several students who will serve as front line health ambassadors charged with gauging the campus climate regarding the adherence to the health policies that we have put in place to keep our community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Please email Jermaine Thomas or Hannah Preston or DM the instagram page if you are interested in being a StayHealthy Ambassador