Stillness & Surrender Rafting Retreat

Profound healing often happens in the presence of others. Join one of our transformational retreats, curated to facilitate adventure, growth, and connection through heart-led experiences. River rafting retreat Sept 2nd to the 7th Experience stillness and the healing power of Mother Nature with our second annual, 4-day long, river rafting retreat through the heart of Dinosaur National Monument. Leave No Trace Camping | Catered Meals | Live Music | Workshops.