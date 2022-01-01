Alyssa Faith at Fantasy Coiffures Salon 's Avatar

Alyssa Faith at Fantasy Coiffures Salon

I am the Salon Manager and Stylist at Fantasy Coiffures Salon in Westerville Ohio. I have been working behind the chair for almost 10 years now. I specialize in medium - long girls and womens haircuts, hair styles, color services and nail services.

Add to Contacts

Get your own Flowtag