Hair by Raqual Rose

Raqual Rose introduces her own version of Innovative Hair Artistry. Artist, educator, and entrepreneur who has over 13 years of experience creating masterpieces in hair design. Raqual started her career by training at a technical high school that included a cosmetology curriculum. This unique education allowed her to obtain a high school diploma and a cosmetologist license at the same time. After that, she continued her education to obtain a Bachelors of Science in Biology and a Master’s Degree in Business and Administration. From this education she was able to begin a new business venture, aside from hair, that involves creating a hair care product line and her own line of imported Slavic Hair.