Hana Nicole

I’m a proud Mama of 1 beautiful little girl! I usually am working as a Registered Veterinary Technician. But life had planned a different turn for me and I am currently doing the parenting by myself and it has challenges for sure but at the end of the day I am where I’m meant to be! So I decided to start up a business of my own so I can continue to be at home with my little one! I love making smoothies and drinking coffee! You can catch my reels anytime on my page or you’ll have to tune into my stories!