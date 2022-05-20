Success Centers Raffle Fundraiser

Hey hey our 2nd Annual Organic CBD/Cannabis Education Conference was a great success. If you would like to continue to support success centers.org Equity for Industry program Grab your raffle tickets TODAY! Winners will be announced on May 20, 2022. Raffle Tickets Are Only $5.00 Purchase AS MANY tickets possible. ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT SUCCESS CENTERS - EQUITY FOR INDUSTRY PROGRAM