HAQQ BEE

Upstate NY artist #585 
Rochester born and raised ..., proud native whose love of old school hip hop and supreme story telling ..reveals a undefined lyricist , that picks words like miles Davis and serenades the ear of women like prince once did ....mix that with a tough upbringing and knack for painting musical pictures 🀫πŸ₯ΆπŸ”₯βœ πŸ˜»πŸ€€πŸ€€πŸ˜πŸ˜ˆπŸ˜ˆπŸ˜ˆπŸ’‹πŸ’‹