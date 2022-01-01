Walking in Our Purpose

It's funny how people are placed in our lives not by accident but by the thinnest of threads because already known was that working a 9-5 wasn’t going to produce the outcome I was looking to create. Thank goodness I met this group of entrepreneurs who retired from their jobs in their 20s and 30s that are now coaching us when we did. Another day I get to walk in my purpose is a day less I walk in someone else’s. By opening the very same door we walked thru to earn relationships where access to holistic mentorship, business coaching, and getting around an association of like-minded people made it possible to create both income & impact...we are being the handshake that changes someone’s family legacy forever.