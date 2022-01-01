Walking in Our Purpose

It's funny how people are placed in our lives not by accident but by the thinnest of threads because already known was that working a 9-5 wasn’t going to produce the outcome I was looking to create. Thank goodness I met this group of entrepreneurs who retired from their jobs in their 20s and 30s that are now coaching us when we did. Another day I get to walk in my purpose is a day less I walk in someone else’s. By opening the very same door we walked thru to earn relationships where access to holistic mentorship, business coaching, and getting around an association of like-minded people made it possible to create both income & impact...we are being the handshake that changes someone’s family legacy forever.

Opening the Door...

Are you looking to do more than what you’re doing right now in terms of building incomes? This might be a shot in the dark but if I were able to open the door for a chance to earn relationships vital in doing so, would that be something you’d want me to do?

