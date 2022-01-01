Support A Healthier You

I’m a Reiki Master and I aid in relaxation and assist in the body’s natural healing processes. Balance chakras and support emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being. Emotional Freedom Therapy (EFT) assist healing from trauma, PTSD, anxiety, emotional and physical pain. Getting to the root cause and releasing that emotion at a deeper level. Neuro-Linguistic (NLP) detect and modify unconscious biases or limitations of an individual’s view of the world. I help them recognize the words, thoughts, and feelings expressed so the unconscious can support the conscious mind and behaviors.