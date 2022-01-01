Laura Anotnelli
Holistic Health coaching, Vegan newbie, Fitness Trainer and Accountability Partner.
About
Let me introduce myself as Laura(LALA if you prefer) your new accountability partner and motivator while on your journey to becoming an amazing, glorious and healthier you! My mission is to revolutionize sick-care to well-care and improve the health and wellness of our communities. Please contact me today and click on the button below to take your Shaklee Heathprint Quiz. Thank you again for joining LALA's Healthy Life Tribe...OneLove