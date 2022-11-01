Heather Christiansen
I help busy women create healthy lifestyle habits so they live long and strong. Text "foodie" to 605-653-1102 to receive a FREE recipe every Friday! #healthylivingcommunity #yogateacher #certifiedhealthcoach
What is a Health Coach?
I’ve been helping my clients as a Certified Health Coach since 2017. #creatinghealthyhabits
🍎🥑Eat more plants🫐🥬
Daily Fruit & Veggie Hack *Free for kids*
Eating 'healthy' isn't always easy...this gives you the security to know your body has the nutrients it NEEDS; helping bridge the gap between what you do eat and what you should eat daily in fruits & veggies.
Vegan Omegas
Are you looking to support your BRAIN, EYE and HEART health? This plant based Omega Blend is a full-spectrum blend of omega fatty acids, complete with omega-3, 5, 6, 7 and 9. Sourced from algae and plants... it’s an ocean-friendly alternative to fish oil capsules, plus there’s no fishy aftertaste!
💚Grow Good Health💚
Tower Garden
Good health starts with good habits, like eating wholesome foods. Tower Garden systems let you easily grow your own fresh, nutrient-rich food without soil. Tower Garden HOME is ideal for indoor gardening, while Tower Garden FLEX is slightly larger and can be used indoors or outdoors. Grow a healthier you year-round!