Heber Springs Bands

The Pride of Heber Springs, the Panther Band Program serves to educate, mentor, and empower young musicians through their formative years by developing not only musical skills, but also teamwork, creativity, and leadership. As students continue to improve, they will become more confident in themselves and will find that the lessons taught in band can be applied to all areas of life. Band prepares students not just for concerts and performances, but for their futures. The student-oriented mission of the Heber Springs Band Program is to inspire the life-long qualities of persistence and excellence — musically and beyond — in the mind, body, and spirit of everyone involved, while maintaining a positive, family-oriented, and unified atmosphere that is both challenging and supportive.