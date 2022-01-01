Maddy Fryer
help donate to these places if you can or share
Audre Lorde Project
The Audre Lorde Project is a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Two Spirit, Trans and Gender Non-Conforming People of Color community organizing center.
Black Lives Matter
the organization leading the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Movement, responded to the challenges of 2020.
Suicide prevention
A gift to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention helps fund our mission to save lives and give hope to those affected by suicide.
Save Uyghurs
Stop China From Committing Genocide. Free Uyghurs from the largest concentration camps since the Nazis.