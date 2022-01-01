FAQ's for Your New Hemlock Home
Air Filter
Homeowner Maintenence- How to replace my air filter
Cabinet Drawers
Realign your drawers if they come off track
Remove and Reinstall Cabinet Drawers
Caulking
Homeowner Maintenence- How to Re-Apply Caulking if Shrinkage Causes Cracking
Electrical
How to Reset Your GFI if it Trips
How to Reset Your Power Breaker if it Trips
How to Shut All Power Off to House
Fire Alarm
Replace Battery in Fire Alarm
Gas Line
How to Shut Off your Main Gas Line
Water
How to Shut off the Water Main
Plumbing
Shut Off Water for Bathroom Sinks
Garbage Disposal
How to Shut Off/Disconnect Garbage Disposal
Garage Door
Emergency Disconnect/Manual Operation of Garage Door
Window - Alside
Remove, Replace and Tilt your Windows
Window Screens- Alside
Remove, Reinstall Window Screens
