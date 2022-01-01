Herbert Jackson III

Hey what’s up, my Is Herbert Jackson but friends of mine call me herb, feel free to call me which ever one fits you. I’m an actor that’s 20 years old and very passionate about my craft. From the dram to the comedy side of things I have spent many hours through classes, rehearsals, sets and hundreds of YouTube’s videos lol. I’d love to be open to collaborating with and writers,Production Companies, and Content Creators ; creative minds welcome, I have visions myself that I hope to bring to life one day.