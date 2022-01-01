Hilton Garden Inn Gallup, NM Banquet Site

Hilton Garden Inn-Gallup has over 3,000 square feet in Banquet Space. We are now able to accommodate up to 160 people max in our Gallup Ballroom. We also have smaller meeting space available. We are NOW booking for Graduations, Birthday Parties, Retirements and Weddings. (w/ Covid Safety Measures) Please call 505-722-9600 ext. 0, request for Sales to speak with a Banquet Specialist. We Look forward to booking your Special Occasion.