Hiyah Intellect Apparel

100% Smudged w/Sage. 100% Made for the soul. #SoulClothes are made with the highest thread count and the best intentions for the sake of your vibe. Our mission is to help raise the vibration of this planet & continue to unite the soul tribe. Finally, a brand that gets that life isn’t about looks...it’s about the SOUL. Raise your vibe & protect your energy, fam.